Children sing about playing again after lockdown
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Coronavirus lockdown: Children sing about playing again

Schoolchildren have written a song about their experiences in lockdown, missing relatives and wanting to play with their friends again.

Guitar teacher Nick Thomas, from Cardiff, has been unable to teach students in person, so has been giving guitar lessons via Zoom.

He asked them to write their thoughts down and put the words to music.

The song Out of Our Way will raise money for their favourite charities.

  • 11 Jul 2020
Go to next video: 'We've found our voice in the lockdown'