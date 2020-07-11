Children sing about playing again after lockdown

Media player
Coronavirus lockdown: Children sing about playing again
Schoolchildren have written a song about their experiences in lockdown, missing relatives and wanting to play with their friends again.
Guitar teacher Nick Thomas, from Cardiff, has been unable to teach students in person, so has been giving guitar lessons via Zoom.
He asked them to write their thoughts down and put the words to music.
The song Out of Our Way will raise money for their favourite charities.
11 Jul 2020
