'There's a long way to go. I'm getting there'

Geoff could hardly stand after catching Covid-19 and suffering a stroke
Geoff Bodman could barely stand on suffering a stroke after catching coronavirus.
More than a month on he needs intense rehabilitation including physiotherapy, psychotherapy and speech therapy.
Cardiff and Vale University Health Board have put together a website to help recovery. Many rehab sessions are by video link.
“There’s a long journey to go,” Geoff said. “I think I’m getting there.”
11 Jul 2020
