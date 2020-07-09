Princesses moved by campaigning gran's story
Princesses moved by Wrexham fundraiser who lost grandson to cancer

Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie were moved almost to tears on hearing the story of grandmother Enid Waterfall.

The 85-year-old, from Wrexham, has kept the memory of grandson Richard alive by fundraising for the Teenage Cancer Trust.

He died in 2018 after being diagnosed with a rare form of cancer that affects the bones or tissues around them.

Eugenie called Mrs Waterfall “amazing,” saying: “It almost chokes me up a bit, because it must be so difficult to do that".

