CCTV captures fallout before stabbing murder

Asim Khan murder: CCTV captures fallout before stabbing
A man has been found guilty of stabbing a man to death after "words were exchanged" over a spilled drink.
Momodoulamin Saine, 28, from Ely, Cardiff murdered Asim Khan, 21, from Grangetown, on St Mary Street in the early hours of 21 July last year.
CCTV footage shows the moment Saine had his drink knocked over in the Soda Bar in Cardiff city centre. The two men later started fighting.
Sentencing at Newport Crown Court was adjourned until a later date.
09 Jul 2020
