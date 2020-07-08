Media player
Boris Johnson on M4 relief road: 'We will unblock the Brynglas tunnels'
Boris Johnson has sparked a row over the £1.6bn M4 relief road by claiming he would "do the things the Welsh Government has failed to do".
However, the administration in Wales said the issue was devolved and First Minister Mark Drakeford had "made his decision".
Last year, Mr Drakeford scrapped a relief road plan after declaring a climate emergency.
The M4 around Newport is often clogged up during morning and evening rush hour due to the bottleneck cause by the two-lane Brynglas tunnels.
08 Jul 2020
