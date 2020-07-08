Video

A woman has described how having a vaginal mesh implant has left her in constant pain.

Karen Preater, from Rhyl, was on crutches after her mesh surgery went wrong and now she says she "can't get through the day without pain medication".

In total, 700 women and their families shared "harrowing" details to a review about the procedure, as well as a hormonal pregnancy test and an epilepsy drug called sodium valproate

Jo Cozens, from Abertridwr, near Caerphilly, "will always carry the guilt" as she said her prescription of sodium valproate was the reason why her son Tomos has Asperger's syndrome.

The UK government has been asked to apologise, and to set up specialist centres for those affected.