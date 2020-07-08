'Walking is harder than playing the All Blacks'

Video

A former rugby player who faced the All Blacks has spoken of his struggle to walk a mile after being diagnosed with multiple sclerosis.

Nigel Hughes, who took on New Zealand’s finest as part of Newport RFC in 1980, is hoping to finish his walk within three months after starting on 1 May.

The ex-policeman was diagnosed with the debilitating disease in 2012.

The 62-year-old said: “I’ve played against the All Blacks and all these different teams. Just walking six metres is so physically harder.”

Filmed, produced and edited by Nick Hartley.