Footage shows 'forgotten' aerodrome before WW2

Video

Footage showing planes taking off from a Powys town before World War Two can now be watched by visitors via QR codes.

HistoryPoints, which is behind the project, said many people may be unaware that Llandrindod Wells once had its own aerodrome, beside the River Ithon.

The QR codes - which can be scanned with smartphones or tablets to reveal a website with the footage and a history of the site - are on display at nearby Rock Park.

Only properly identified in 2017, the footage was taken by Thomas Charles Price, a Rhayader chemist and amateur photographer, who also served in the Royal Observer Corps in World War Two.