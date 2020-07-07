Video

NHS staff are calling on ministers to prioritise environmental issues as part of a "healthy recovery" following the pandemic.

They have joined forces to send a letter to the Welsh Government saying poor air quality and climate change pose a bigger threat to people's health and the economy than coronavirus.

The Welsh Government said it was "committed to a green and socially just recovery, leading to a cleaner, healthier and more equal nation".

Dr Farzad Saadat, an anaesthetic registrar at University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff, is among those seeking action.

He said the environment, air pollution and climate change were "going to be the biggest health care issues of our lifetime".

Meanwhile, Tracy Cross, of Llanishen, Cardiff, who has chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and asthma, said she has noticed a "huge change" in air quality during lockdown.