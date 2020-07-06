Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Coronavirus: Grandfather finally holds baby for the first time
Family reunions have taken place across Wales as the five-mile travel restriction ended on Monday.
Relaxation of lockdown rules has allowed two homes to form one "extended household".
Douglas Fry from Risca, Caerphilly county, had seen his new grandson Hudson only once, "through the lounge window", since he was born at home on 24 May.
On Monday he got to hold him for the first time.
