Salons left confused over reopening

Coronavirus: Salons in Wales left confused over reopening
Some businesses have called plans to reopen hairdressers without the wider beauty industry in Wales "ridiculous".
From 13 July hairdressers are set to restart a "very limited range" of services under Welsh Government plans.
However, But no date has been set for when others, such as beauty salons can reopen.
One salon owner said it the situation is "confused".
07 Jul 2020
