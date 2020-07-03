Tributes for 'well-loved' nurse who died with Covid

Video

Colleagues have paid their respects to a "well-loved and respected" nurse who died after contracting coronavirus.

Father-of-two Rizal "Zaldy" Manalo worked on ward five at Glan Clwyd Hospital in Denbighshire before the 51-year-old fell ill after contracting Covid-19.

Mr Manalo, originally from the Philippines before he moved to north Wales in 2001, died after a "few weeks" in Glan Clwyd's critical care unit.

His colleagues clapped as his funeral cortege passed by the hospital.

His wife Agnes previously paid tribute to her husband saying: "Zaldy is a hard-working person who loved his job dearly. He's a good husband and a loving father to his children."