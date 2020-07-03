Video

Dealing with the UK government on plans to allow people to travel abroad has been "utterly shambolic", Wales' first minister has said.

People arriving in England from more than 50 countries will not need to quarantine from 10 July.

Speaking at Friday's press conference, Mark Drakeford said he wanted to allow the UK scheme to operate in Wales.

But he said it had been "impossible" to get a "sensible answer" from the the UK government.