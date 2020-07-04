Could e-scooters soon be allowed on Welsh roads?

Video

Rental e-scooters will be allowed on British roads from Saturday, as part of a UK government scheme.

Local authorities and devolved administrations in Wales, England and Scotland can allow or run sharing schemes in their areas as part of a 12-month trial.

The Welsh Government said it was exploring their use in the country.

"We have engaged with the UK government to discuss the potential for trials in Wales and publicised the opportunity to Welsh local authorities.

"The scope of trials depends on interest at local authority level," a spokesman said.