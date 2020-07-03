Media player
Margam rail deaths: 'The families are never going to move on'
The families of Gareth Delbridge and Michael "Spikey" Lewis have spoken of their struggle to come to terms with their deaths.
The two men were working on rail lines at Margam, Port Talbot, when they were struck and killed by a passenger train on 3 July 2019.
Mr Delbridge's son-in-law blamed "serious failings" by their employer Network Rail and said current working practices "aren't fit for purpose".
The company said it was working to "improve safety on the railway".
03 Jul 2020
