Forty arrests in 'unprecedented' drugs raids

Forty arrests and drugs worth £6m seized in Wales raids
The biggest operation the National Crime Agency (NCA) has ever carried out in the UK has seen forty people arrested across Wales.
Drugs worth £6m and more than £2m cash were also seized in Wales as part of Operation Venetic.
The NCA said the Europe-wide operation, which lasted over three months and involved police forces across the UK, has had the biggest impact on organised crime gangs it has ever seen.
It was after a top-secret communications system used by criminals to trade drugs and guns across Europe was "successfully penetrated".
02 Jul 2020
