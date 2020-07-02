'Miracle recovery' Mal welcomed home

Video

Mal Martin's family were told to expect the worst after he was taken to hospital by ambulance with coronavirus.

He was so gravely ill that they were told he had almost zero chance of recovering.

His wife and children even said their goodbyes before he was put into an induced coma.

Three months on and after making what nurses described as a "miracle recovery", he made an emotional return to his home in south Wales.

He will still require surgery to remove parts of his fingers and thumbs and will need regular medical attention but... he's home