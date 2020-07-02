Media player
Coronavirus in Wales: Table service and booking for pub reopening
People will have to book and have table service when pubs and restaurants reopen, the Welsh Government has said.
International relations minister Eluned Morgan outlined how hospitality businesses can slowly start to reopen from 13 July.
At the daily coronavirus briefing, she said customers would be limited to outdoor spaces at first.
02 Jul 2020
