Video

The first major hospital to be built in Wales in more than 20 years could be ready to open early.

The £350m Grange University Hospital in Llanfrechfa, Cwmbran, has taken three years to build.

It has 471 beds and about three-quarters of patients will be treated in their own rooms with ensuite facilities.

It is set to open in November, subject to Welsh Government approval.

BBC Wales has been given a look inside.