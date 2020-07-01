Video

Airbus has been described as "a big part of the community" by people in a north Wales town.

The firm, which plans to cut 1,700 UK jobs, employs 6,000 people in Broughton, Flintshire.

Responding to the news, one local said: "Most people who live in the area, work here."

The UK losses are expected to be at Broughton and Filton, in Bristol.