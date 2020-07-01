'I'm busting to get back to work'

Media player
Coronavirus: 'I'm bursting to get back to work'
After more than 100 days in lockdown, many businesses are preparing to open their doors again.
Hairdresser Lee said he was "busting" to get back to work.
From 6 July some lockdown rules are easing in Wales.
They also include relaxing of the five-mile travel guidance.
01 Jul 2020
These are external links and will open in a new window