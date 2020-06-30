'It was so hopeless and now he's coming home'

Video

A man who was given almost zero chance of surviving coronavirus is to return home.

Mal Martin's wife and two teenage children had said their final goodbyes after doctors told them they did not expect him to survive.

"The children and I had discussions about a potential funeral and whether we would go ahead with that," Mal's wife Sue Martin, from south Wales, told the BBC.

"It was almost so hopeless and to now talk about him coming home, we just can't believe it."