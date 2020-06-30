'It was so hopeless and now he's coming home'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Coronavirus: 'Miracle Mal' Martin defies the odds
A man who was given almost zero chance of surviving coronavirus is to return home.
Mal Martin's wife and two teenage children had said their final goodbyes after doctors told them they did not expect him to survive.
"The children and I had discussions about a potential funeral and whether we would go ahead with that," Mal's wife Sue Martin, from south Wales, told the BBC.
"It was almost so hopeless and to now talk about him coming home, we just can't believe it."
-
30 Jun 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window