How Stephen spotted the bogus test scammer
How do you know if a 'track and trace' call is genuine? Stephen Jameson smelt a rat.
He was called asking for his details - but the caller mentioned that he had been out one day when he knew he had stayed in.
Stephen describes how the call developed - and it came around to the scammer asking for money.
30 Jun 2020
