Two homes will be able to link up from Monday
Coronavirus bubbles: Rules for two households linking up in Wales

Two homes in Wales will be able to form an “extended household” from next Monday, the Welsh Government has said.

Only one can be formed, and cannot be changed once in place.

It follows similar "support bubble" arrangements elsewhere in the UK.

First Minister Mark Drakeford said grandparents "will be able to see and hold their grandchildren again".

  • 29 Jun 2020
