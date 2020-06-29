Video

Families and couples living apart will be able to hug and stay overnight for the first time since the start of lockdown.

From 6 July, people will be able to form "extended households" with one other household, if coronavirus cases do not increase.

First Minister Mark Drakeford said he knows people are missing seeing their families.

The changes will mean people can have physical contact, exercise, cook and eat together, and also stay the night.

Mr Drakeford has said people will have to "choose carefully" who they form an extended household with, as people will not be able to "chop and change".

He added: "Grandparents will be able to see and hold their grandchildren again.

"It will help support many working parents with informal childcare over the summer months and it will also support those who are caring for others."