Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Extinction events: 'If a comet hits Earth, life will turn to pain'
“When – not if – it happens, the effects could will be catastrophic.”
For Jay Tate, the danger of a comet or an asteroid hitting the Earth is an ever-present threat that too few people take seriously.
He is the director of the Spaceguard Centre, near Knighton, in Powys, a working observatory which tracks "near-Earth objects".
Mr Tate said technology exists to be able to "nudge" comets and asteroids away from Earth if they are detected early enough.
-
28 Jun 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-wales-53204219/extinction-events-if-a-comet-hits-earth-life-will-turn-to-painRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window