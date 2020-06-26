Video

People flocked to Wales' beauty spots on the hottest day of the year, but many failed to clean up after themselves, leaving the places a mess.

As temperatures soared on Thursday, those enjoying the sun in Ogmore-on-Sea, Vale of Glamorgan, captured images of a mass brawl.

There were also piles of rubbish to be cleaned up on Friday morning at Cardiff Bay and Langland Bay in Swansea.