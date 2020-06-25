Video

A police officer caught on camera attacking a handcuffed suspect and spraying PAVA in his face, has been sentenced to 20 weeks in prison, suspended for a year

PC Jonathan Reynolds used the liquid, similar to pepper spray, while arresting a drunk man outside a Powys pub in May last year.

On Thursday he was also ordered to carry out community service at Swansea Magistrates' Court.

Reynolds, who resigned, has been barred from being a police officer.

The former Dyfed-Powys PC was found guilty of two charges of assault by beating following a trail earlier this year.