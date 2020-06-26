'Green and tranquil spaces' to help rehabilitation

Video

A woman who was paralysed in a cycling accident is riding 150 miles on a static bike to raise money for a garden at a rehabilitation centre.

Amanda Harris, 46, was injured six years ago and treated at the Welsh Spinal Cord Injury Rehabilitation Centre at Cardiff's Rookwood Hospital.

"The moment that really helped during my six months in hospital was being wheeled in my hospital bed to the open door of the ward and feeling the sunshine on my face, watching the bumblebees and seeing flowers and hedgerows blossoming in the summer sun," she said.

"Just for a moment my worries were gone."