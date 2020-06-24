Video

Wales' Education Minister Kirsty Williams faced questions from children wondering how coronavirus would affect their return to school.

Classrooms are reopening on Monday for limited lessons, with no more than a third of pupils attending at any one time to allow for social distancing.

Questions were submitted in advance by children for answering at Wednesday’s daily Covid-19 briefing.

One youngster asked what was being done to ensure pupils would not be left feeling “an inequality” when facing exams next year.

Others inquired about social distancing and how team sports would be affected.