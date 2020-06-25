'We're all struggling' on disadvantaged estate

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Coronavirus: Child poverty struggles for Bettws estate
The residents of one of Wales' most disadvantaged areas have spoken of their struggles during the coronavirus pandemic.
The child poverty rate is 42% on the Bettws estate - well above the national average of 29%.
Christine Holder, one of the families relying on Bettws' early learning programme, said: "I don't know how we would have survived without the teachers."
-
25 Jun 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-wales-53169500/coronavirus-child-poverty-struggles-for-bettws-estateRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window