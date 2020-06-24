'I want to come back to change'
BAME: 'I want to come back to change in Wales'

"I want to come back to change", to a Wales where "people like me are celebrated and elevated", is what Chizi Phiri said after leaving.

The Swansea University graduate has an impressive CV but had to go Bristol to get work.

She hopes change will mean public life in Wales being more representative of society.

