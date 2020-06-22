Media player
Coronavirus: Anglesey lockdown decision 'would not be taken lightly'
Wales' First Minister Mark Drakeford has said any decision to impose a local lockdown on Anglesey following an outbreak of coronavirus at a food factory "would not be taken lightly".
Public Health Wales said on Monday afternoon that 175 people at 2 Sisters in Llangefni had tested positive for the disease so far.
Speaking at the daily coronavirus briefing, Mr Drakeford said: "These are people's lives and freedoms that you are interfering with."
He said the Welsh Government was taking advice from the people on the ground in Anglesey who were dealing with the outbreak.
