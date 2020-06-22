'Devastated' as heirlooms sent to tip after fire

Video

A woman who survived a house fire says she is "devastated" after family heirlooms were mistakenly sent to landfill by her landlord

Ms Lloyd, from Caerphilly, was waiting to return to her home when the contents were cleared by contractors.

United Welsh housing association has apologised and offered £500 compensation.

Amanda said it did not make up for losing pregnancy scans, family jewellery and presents from her children.