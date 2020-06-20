Hundreds protest against cancer hospital on meadows

Video

Building a new cancer hospital on meadows would act against the climate and wellbeing of residents in Cardiff, say protestors.

Velindre University NHS Trust wants to build a £180m facility on the Northern Meadows in Whitchurch, Cardiff.

The hospital trust has said the fields are the only suitable location.

On Saturday, more than 250 people held a socially-distanced protest against the development on site.

Cardiff councillor Mia Rees said it was not that people did not want the new hospital, but the green space was "not the right place".

"It's a gorgeous place bordering a nature reserve. It's really important for everyone."