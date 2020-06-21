Arcade told to pay back £25,000 Covid grant

Media player
Coronanvirus: Arcade told to pay back £25,000 business grant
An amusement arcade owner has been asked to repay a £25,000 coronavirus business grant.
Alex Carpanini, who runs nine adult gaming centres (AGCs) in Wales in seven different local authority areas, was given the money in April.
But last week Bridgend council asked for the money back, saying the business is not eligible.
The council says it is following Welsh Government guidance.
21 Jun 2020
