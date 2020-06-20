Video

"It was a small band of people, but it was a huge step for Cardiff".

It is 35 years since Cardiff's first Pride event, with those who helped arranged the march remembering it as a modest, if groundbreaking, gathering.

LGBT events have grown massively since then, with last year's Pride Cymru parade attracting a record 15,000 people.

But what is the history of the Pride movement and how did it first take to the Cardiff streets?