Cardiff Pride march - and how it took its first steps in 1985
"It was a small band of people, but it was a huge step for Cardiff".
It is 35 years since Cardiff's first Pride event, with those who helped arranged the march remembering it as a modest, if groundbreaking, gathering.
LGBT events have grown massively since then, with last year's Pride Cymru parade attracting a record 15,000 people.
But what is the history of the Pride movement and how did it first take to the Cardiff streets?
20 Jun 2020
