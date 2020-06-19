Lockdown changes explained by first minister

Video

Why will I be able to get a haircut but not buy a pint? First Minister Mark Drakeford explains the thinking behind the latest easing of coronavirus restrictions.

The five-mile limit on journeys is set to be scrapped on 6 July, but the two-metre rule for social distancing remains in place for now.

Mr Drakeford said a "careful and cautious" approach was behind a decision to allow people to get a haircut, but not go to a pub.

He said the idea of allowing single people to meet another household as part of a social bubble would be considered in the next few weeks.