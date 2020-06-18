Rhondda flooding: 'Cleaning up again'
Video

Rhondda flooding: Pentre residents 'cleaning up again'

As many as 200 homes across parts of south Wales have been hit by flooding for the third time this year.

Residents in Pentre, near Treorchy, have been left to clean up again after being caught out by flash flooding.

It followed heavy thunderstorms on Wednesday, with a warning of more to come through Thursday.

It is the third time this year homes in the Rhondda town have been flooded.

