A nurse was filmed driving the wrong way for seven miles down a motorway as she dodged other drivers.

Emma Marshall-Davies admitted drinking two large glasses of wine after work before getting into her VW Polo.

Cameras spotted the 43-year-old mental health nurse driving the wrong way down the M4 motorway's outside lane in south Wales on her way home to Ebbw Vale.

Cardiff Crown Court gave her a 12-month community order and a £920 fine, plus costs, for dangerous and drink-driving.