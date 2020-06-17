'Times getting harder' but town rallies round

Media player
Coronavirus: 'Times getting harder' but Glynneath rallies round
How has one town in the south Wales valleys been coping in lockdown?
We've been to Glynneath in Neath Port Talbot to see what is has meant for businesses. For some, the pandemic has meant shutting down.
For others, it means they've been doing things very differently.
17 Jun 2020
