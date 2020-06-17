'We are no closer to finding an answer'

Video

It is exactly one year since John Tossell disappeared while on holiday on a Greek island.

The 74-year-old from Bridgend was last seen on 17 June 2019 going for a walk up Zante's Mount Skopos.

He was on the third day of his holiday with his partner, Gillian, when he disappeared, prompting a major search which failed to find any answers.

His daughter, Katy, said: "If he's fallen, he would have been found and he hasn't. So it raises questions.

"Has someone taken him or has someone taken him and hid a body out of sight?

"You just can't help but think these things because it beggars belief he hasn't been found with the amount of effort that has been put in by the rescue teams.

"Foul play and third party involvement has to be considered."