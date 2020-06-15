'Heartbreak' 20 years after backpacker's death

Media player
Childers hostel blaze: Bereaved father speaks 20 years on
The father of a Welsh backpacker who died in an Australian hostel fire 20 years ago wants the man responsible to remain in prison.
Friends Natalie Morris, 28, from Merthyr Tydfil, and Sarah Williams, 23, from Cefn Coed, were among 15 backpackers killed in the blaze in Childers, Queensland in June 2000.
Fruit picker Robert Long was jailed for life but is now eligible for parole and has launched an appeal for release.
Ms Morris's father, Ken, 83, he said his daughter's death had ruined his family's lives.
