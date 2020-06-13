Media player
Black Lives Matter: Swastika 'something they're trying to say to us'
A swastika daubed on a black woman's garage door will be left there because she said it would be a reminder of why Black Lives Matters protests are happening.
Margaret Ogunbanwo, from Penygroes, Caernarfon, was going for her morning walk when she saw the swastika.
The mother-of-two has reported the incident to police.
"I'm going to leave that thing up there and let my village see it. Black lives do matter," she said.
