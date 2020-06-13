Video

Hundreds of people have peacefully marched in two towns in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

In Barry, Vale of Glamorgan, more than 350 people gathered outside the town all, while in Chepstow, Monmouthshire, another 200 protesters were present.

Protesters were asked by organisers to wear a face mask and respect social distancing.

The movement was sparked following the death of George Floyd in the United States last month.