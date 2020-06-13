The 73-year-old running 1,000 miles in lockdown

Video

Dic Evans, 73, has set himself a challenge – to run 1,000 miles during lockdown.

After running for two hours a day for almost 100 days, he has notched up more than 800 miles.

He is raising money Bronglais Hospital in Aberystwyth, Ceredigion, where his partner has received treatment for cancer.

So far he has raised more than £2,000 for its chemotherapy unit appeal.