Litter 'left everywhere' as lockdown eased

The reopening of take-away restaurants has led to a "disappointing" increase in litter, councils and campaigners say.

But Keep Wales Tidy said public anger over litter had also increased after people got to know their local area better during daily exercise under lockdown.

"Unfortunately, as we've been allowed to come out for longer and to stay out, some people have begun leaving litter everywhere," said Louise Tambini, from the charity.

"Hopefully, if nothing else, it's made people talk about it more, to be angry about it and not accept it."