Coronavirus tests: 'It wasn't just to protect our father'
A family said they faced a "traumatic battle" to get the right coronavirus test to allow their 90-year-old father to be transferred to a care home.
Denis Jenkins was taken to the Royal Gwent Hospital in Newport in May with Covid-19 symptoms but tested negative and was allowed to be discharged.
But his two daughters said they had to make three requests for a "fast-track" test, which the care home insisted on.
The tests are meant to be quick and give residential homes reassurance.
Aneurin Bevan Health Board has been asked to comment.
12 Jun 2020
