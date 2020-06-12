'It wasn't just to protect our father'

Video

A family said they faced a "traumatic battle" to get the right coronavirus test to allow their 90-year-old father to be transferred to a care home.

Denis Jenkins was taken to the Royal Gwent Hospital in Newport in May with Covid-19 symptoms but tested negative and was allowed to be discharged.

But his two daughters said they had to make three requests for a "fast-track" test, which the care home insisted on.

The tests are meant to be quick and give residential homes reassurance.

Aneurin Bevan Health Board has been asked to comment.