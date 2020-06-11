Media player
George Floyd: More than 1,000 attend Newport's Black Lives Matter demo
More than 1,000 demonstrators gathered in Newport to support the Black Lives Matter movement.
Many carried placards bearing political slogans. Others knelt on one knee - a protest against racism that stems from the US.
They marched from the city’s civic centre to the University of South Wales building on the banks of the River Usk.
"Everyone who was there - black, white, brown - attended with a clear vision and purpose," organiser Andrew Ogun said.
11 Jun 2020
