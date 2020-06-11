More than 1,000 at Black Lives Matter protest
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

George Floyd: More than 1,000 attend Newport's Black Lives Matter demo

More than 1,000 demonstrators gathered in Newport to support the Black Lives Matter movement.

Many carried placards bearing political slogans. Others knelt on one knee - a protest against racism that stems from the US.

They marched from the city’s civic centre to the University of South Wales building on the banks of the River Usk.

"Everyone who was there - black, white, brown - attended with a clear vision and purpose," organiser Andrew Ogun said.

  • 11 Jun 2020
Go to next video: 'Can I touch your hair?'