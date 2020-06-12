Beauty salon undergoes coronavirus makeover

Media player
Coronavirus: Beauty salon in Denbigh prepares to reopen
Customers at a beauty salon will be able to be receive treatments "without touching anything at all" after the coronavirus pandemic, an owner has said.
Julie Howatson-Broster, from Visage Salon in Denbigh, is preparing to reopen after lockdown restrictions are lifted.
Currently, no date has been given for beauty salons in Wales to open their doors again.
Ms Howatson-Broster said sofas and magazines have been removed from waiting areas, while plastic screens have been put up to help clients feel safe.
12 Jun 2020
